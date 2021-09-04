AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $2.65 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

