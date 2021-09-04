The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The a2 Milk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.