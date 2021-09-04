$196.30 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $196.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.