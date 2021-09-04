Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

