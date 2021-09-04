Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

