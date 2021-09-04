Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $124.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

