Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tredegar by 489.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 351.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tredegar by 91.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

