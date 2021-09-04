Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $10,176,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 522,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on REYN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

