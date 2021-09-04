Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 25,564 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Forterra were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Forterra by 55.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forterra by 738.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

