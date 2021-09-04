Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4,915.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

