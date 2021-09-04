Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,200 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of XPEL worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,011,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,500 shares of company stock worth $22,150,045 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

