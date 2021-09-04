Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 650 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

