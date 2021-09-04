Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

