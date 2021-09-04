Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dillard’s by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

