Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Lowered to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

