The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

