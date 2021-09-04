The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

