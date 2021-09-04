HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$2.54 at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.97 to C$2.54 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.83.

TSE HEXO opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$813.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

