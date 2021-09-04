WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$7.80 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -59.09.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

