Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$6.78 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

TSE:ACB opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.77.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

