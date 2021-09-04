Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $60.91 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,084.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,887 shares of company stock worth $3,415,914. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

