Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHC. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.