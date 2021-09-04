Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,961,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

