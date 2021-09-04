Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.55 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average of $386.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,763,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

