Morgan Stanley Purchases 69,415 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 2,353.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,061,069 shares of company stock valued at $340,716,933.

Shares of ABCL opened at $18.74 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.64.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

