Morgan Stanley Acquires 33,114 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Sharps Compliance worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.