Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ESLT opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

