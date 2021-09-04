CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,413,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

