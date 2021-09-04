Morgan Stanley Sells 32,014 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 85,192 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

PSB stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.26. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.