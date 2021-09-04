DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

