Robert W. Baird Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $310.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.