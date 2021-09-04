Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of HUBB opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $189.87. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

