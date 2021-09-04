Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,018,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 153,285 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $13,305,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $24,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

