RingCentral’s (RNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $470.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG opened at $250.81 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock worth $16,695,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in RingCentral by 24.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 174.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 144,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,076,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

