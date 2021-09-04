HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$12.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.