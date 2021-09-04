JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.30.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.