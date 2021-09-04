Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 310.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 46.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Passage Bio by 115.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Passage Bio by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Passage Bio by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Passage Bio stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

