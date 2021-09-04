Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

