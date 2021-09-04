Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSMT. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $554,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSMT stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

