Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $3.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $13.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 147,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

