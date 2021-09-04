HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

