Royal Bank of Canada Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eargo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Eargo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $4,722,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

