Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,029 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 117.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 899,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 151,863 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

