Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $6,669,000.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,173,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Hromadko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $882.83 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $824.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

