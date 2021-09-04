Martin Hosking Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) insider Martin Hosking sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.20 ($3.00), for a total value of A$21,000,000.00 ($15,000,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
