Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,130.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $363.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.49 and its 200 day moving average is $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

