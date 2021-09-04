Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $148,350,000.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

