Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,257 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000.

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70.

