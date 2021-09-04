Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,653,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

