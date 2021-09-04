PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an outperformer rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.91.

PPL stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

