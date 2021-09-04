Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of LCI stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.